Phoenix Motorists traveling I-10 to CA should expect delays east of Quartzsite

Phoenix motorists traveling to California should plan ahead, expect possible delays
ADOT to start Interstate 10 pavement work east of Quartzsite today
PHOENIX – Motorists traveling to and from California along Interstate 10 need to plan ahead and allow extra travel time as the Arizona Department of Transportation starts a pavement improvement project in La Paz County east of Quartzsite, beginning on Monday, July 6.
Approximately 90 miles west of downtown Phoenix, crews will remove and replace pavement on the westbound and eastbound lanes along an 11-mile segment of I-10 (mileposts 41-52).
The work is scheduled to take place weekdays during daylight hours between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. During work hours, I-10 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions.
The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone. Drivers are advised to plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.
No work is scheduled on weekends or holidays. The $8.1 million improvement project is scheduled to be completed by this fall.
ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.govor call 511.