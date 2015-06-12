Quartzsite Red, White & Kaboom! Family event & Fireworks planned for Friday, July 3rd

Red, White & Kaboom!!!
Family Fun & Fireworks is being planned for Friday, July 3rd at the Town Park Pavilion.
Once again the community will be gathering to celebrate Independence Day. Our celebration this year will be on Friday July 3, 2015.
Quartzsite Transit newly named The Camel Express (by popular vote) will be providing transportation to the activities. Please call Town Hall at 928-927-4333 prior to July 3rd to make reservations for transportation.
Fireworks will start shortly after 9:00 pm.
Activities will start at 5:00 pm and include a water slide for the kids, rock stacking contest, dunk tank, corn hole games, frozen T-shirt contest, hot dogs, corn on the cob, free watermelon & more!
All community groups are welcome to set up a tent or displays sharing their information and events.
Call Quartzsite Town Hall for more details: 928-927-4333.