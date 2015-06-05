From the Publisher of Quartzsite's FREE Community Paper - Quartzsite news, events and entertainment published 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, Sept. thru May.
Friday, June 5, 2015
Quartzsite Stabbing suspect arrested in Sacramento
Quartzsite, AZ - Roy Lee Barnhart, also known as "Waterboy Roy" was arrested in Sacramento, California in connection with the May 31st stabbing of one male and female victims in Quartzsite, Arizona.
In a press release issued today, Chief Ernie Renfro of the Quartzsite Police Department (QPD) proudly announces through good police work and the assistance of the Sacramento (CA) Police Department SWAT team, Barnhart was arrested today, June 5th, 2015, for the extraditable Felony arrest warrant in the City of Sacramento, California. Barnhart will receive an extradition hearing and eventually returned to La Paz County jail in Parker Arizona.
QPD Detectives Mike Lancaster and Hilario Tanakeyowma filed the below mentioned complaint/charges with the assistance of the La Paz County Attorney’s Office Deputy County Attorney Kellen Marlow and obtained a signed felony warrant from Judge T.W. Carnevale located at Justice Court #4 for two felony counts of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon/Dangerous Instrument and two felony counts of Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon/Dangerous Instrument. There may be additional charges to follow.
The stabbing took place on Sunday, May 31, 2015, when, around 8:00 AM, QPD was called to the scene of a fight where a male and female were stabbed by another older male suspect later identified as Roy Lee Barnhart AKA: Waterboy Roy at the Cactus Patch Mobile Park located in Quartzsite, Arizona.
A male victim was bleeding with a deep single stab wound to the lower back area. A female victim received minor cuts from the suspect’s knife. The Quartzsite Fire Department was dispatched to the scene where the male stabbing victim was airlifted to the West Valley Hospital in Phoenix with a serious stabbing injury. The male victim has since been released from the West Valley Hospital and is recovering from his injuries.
Witnesses observed the fight between the two individuals, whereas the witnesses identified Roy Lee Barnhart AKA: "Waterboy Roy" as the person who stabbed the male and female victims and fled from the scene. Chief Renfro assigned Detective Hilario Tanakeyowma to conduct a follow-up interview with the victim at the West Valley Hospital in Phoenix and obtain his medical condition. QPD worked late into the night attempting to locate the stabbing suspect Barnhart,
Chief Renfro would like to thank the community members in advance for your assistance in the capture of Roy Lee Barnhart AKA: "Waterboy Roy."
The Quartzsite PD is dedicated to working hard to protect our citizens and visitors.
Ernie Renfro
Chief of Police Town of Quartzsite
Office: (928) 927-4644
erenfro@ci.quartzsite.az.us