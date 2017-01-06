DM header

Quartzsite, Arizona

Friday, January 6, 2017

International Space Station Contact for La Paz County Youth Jan. 11, 2017

NASA ARISS
International Space Station Contact with youth in Quarzsite is scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, 2017. The contact will be first thing in the morning at 9:10am  in the morning. Students should arrive as early as possible. There will still have informational stations, presentations, awards and lunch, so the event will run until about 12:45pm.

Event will be held at Quartzsite Improvement Association (QIA) 
at 235 W. Ironwood, Quartzsite.


Ever since the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station, or ARISS, hardware was first launched aboard space shuttle Atlantis on STS-106 and transferred to the space station for use by its first crew, it has been used regularly to perform school contacts. With the help of amateur radio clubs and ham radio operators, astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the station have been speaking directly with large groups of people, showing teachers, students, parents and communities how amateur radio energizes students about science, technology and learning. The overall goal of ARISS is to get students interested in mathematics and science by allowing them to talk directly with the crews living and working aboard the station.

The ARISS conversations usually last for about 10 minutes. During that time, chosen students on the ground ask a preselected set of questions, which the crew answers from aboard the space station.

 In order for ARISS to work, the station must pass over the Earth-bound communicators during amateur radio transmissions to relay signals between the station's ham radio and ground receivers. Other issues, such as weather and crew availability, also factor into the timing of the transmissions. During this pass, an average of 18 questions can be answered, depending on the complexity of the query. To date, the space station has held more than 600 ARISS sessions with students around the world.
On December 14th, 2016 the United States Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) program including National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), American Society for the Alexander Technique (AMSAT) and the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) accepted our communities’ joint proposal for youth from seven towns in La Paz County to make a radio contact to speak with astronauts onboard the International Space Station (ISS) next week!  The towns include Quartzsite, Ehrenberg, Bouse, Brenda, Hope, Wenden and Salome, AZ.

This program created opportunity for youngsters to explore the many wonders and possibilities that exist in radio science, amateur radio and space research, delivering fun and engaging learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and work hand-in-hand with local schools, communities, families and amateur radio clubs to create new opportunities to inspire and lift our youth up.

Students, teachers, supporters and the community are invited to share in being part of listening to students from across the county,  chosen by their schools,  to speak via radio with the Astronauts on the International Space Station.

“It has been amazing year; we have had had wonderful success and outreach. We are so grateful for all the support received. It has been truly a county effort in making this program such a success,” said Heather Caton of My La Paz dot org.
 

Please visit www.MyLaPaz.org for further details as they develop. 

To learn more about the NASA program visit: 
Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Bouse Pastor / Former Quartzsite Teacher arrested in sex sting

MESA, AZ -
A Baptist Pastor from Bouse, Arizona was among several others arrested in a sex sting operation in Arizona, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Mesa Police detectives completed another operation targeting sexual predators trying to engage in sex acts with underage juveniles. Operation Home Schooled utilized undercover detectives posing as 13- and 14-year-old juveniles and traffickers chatting on commonly used internet sites where suspects seek out illegal sex acts. The suspects solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts with the minor and were arrested when they responded to the location where they were supposed to meet the minor for sex.
The suspects in the latest operation ranged in age from 23 to 66 years old, including Finkbeiner, age 66. Finkbeiner faces charges of Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a Class 3 Felony. Finkbeiner retired from Quartzsite Elementary School last year after teaching 7th & 8 graders in Quartzsite. He is also a minister of Bouse Baptist Church. 
UPDATE: Statement from Theodore Finkbeiner received Thursday afternoon: 

"As a point of clarification, this report does not report that the allegation was not substantiated, and no charge has been filed. Therefore, it is incumbent upon you to report the full story, which is that the allegation has not been substantiated." Upon further questioning he responded, "I am innocent of the allegation. On adice [sic ] of counsel, I will add nothing to this statement."

 Each year the Mesa Police Department conducts operations of this type in a continuous effort to remove these predators from our community. Suspects willing to solicit sex acts with children are some of the most dangerous criminals in our society. 

Theodore Finkbeiner, 66
Bouse, Arizona
Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Class 3 Felony

James M Lanta, 54
Gilbert, Arizona
Sex Trafficking, Class 2 Felony
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony

Kelly T Davis, 52
Mesa, Arizona
Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Class 3 Felony
Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor, Class 4 Felony

Jason M Garcia, 50
Mesa, Arizona
Sex Trafficking, Class 2 Felony
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony

Anthony Kueneman, 41
Gilbert, Arizona
Sex Trafficking, Class 2 Felony
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony
Failure to Have Sex Offender ID, Class 6 Felony

Faisal El Samaryi, 41
Mesa, Rziona
Sex Trafficking, Class 2 Felony
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony

Cam R. Chambers, 39
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sex Trafficking, Class 2 Felony
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony

Kyle J. Pierce, 26
Mesa, Arizona
Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Class 3 Felony
Luring a Minor for Sex, Class 3 Felony

Logan Duran, 23
Gilbert, Arizona
Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Class 3 Felony
Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor, Class 4 Felony

Timothy W. Eastman, 45
Avondale, Arizona
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony
Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Class 3 Felony
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Unofficial Results from Nov. 8th election Quartzsite, AZ

Unofficial Results for La Paz County election November 8, 2016
Results do not include Provisional Ballots or Late Earlies
Quartzsite Mayor: Norm Simpson leads Dr. Christina Anastasia 63.60% to 36.40%.
Quartzsite Fire Board:  With 3 seats open the winners are Dave Bear Collier with 533 votes-29.93%; Dennis Dole with 480 votes- 26.95%; Johnny Delpino with 449 votes-25.21%. Hall Davidson had 309 votes-17.35%
La Paz County: 
District 1 Supervisor: DL Wilson leads Missi Gilbert 54%-46%.
District 2 Supervisor: Duce Minor leads Luke Marler 68%-32%.
District 3 Supervisor: Holly Irwin leads Gary Zak 65%-35%.
County Sheriff: Bill Risen leads Frank Vidrine 64%-35%.
County Attorney: Tony Rogers leads Kathy Field 53%-47%.
School Superintendent: Jacque Price leads Armando Heredia 58%-43%.



Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Unofficial Primary election results Aug. 30, 2016

Unofficial Results of tonight's election are in! 


Quartzsite, AZ The results do not include an estimated 600 Provisional Ballots and Late Early Ballots which will take a few days to count. Tomorrow may show an update to these numbers and the final results should be completed Thursday.

In the Quartzsite mayoral race, former Vice Mayor Norm Simpson is in the lead with 144 votes, followed by Dr. Christina Anastasia with 70 votes. Robert "Gunny" St. Germain has 68 votes, with incumbent Mayor Ed Foster bringing up the rear with 67 votes. The top 2 will go forward to the November General Election.

 In the Quartzsite Town Council race, Starr BearCat is in the lead with 157 votes, followed by Jerald Kinkade with 150 votes. Deanna Sheehan has 136 votes, followed by Monica Timberlake with 125 votes. We'll know more on Thursday if candidates move on to General Election in November.

At the county level:

 SUPERVISOR District 2 which includes Quartzsite north: 
Republican race: Duce Minor taking the lead with 299 votes, followed by George Nault with 173 votes. Charlie Philpot has 166 votes, Danny Dickinson has 64 votes and Jay Clagg has 41 votes.

 Republican race for SHERIFF:
Bill Risen with 769 votes over incumbent John Drum with 618. William Smith has 132 votes.

 Republican race for COUNTY ASSESSOR:
Challenger Anna Camacho has a lead with 803 votes. Incumbent Sharon Schuler has 684. With no Democrat running in November an a huge lead, it appears Camacho will be the winner.


 For other races, see below....


https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B-Z6UlGYZmGlRnJ0akM0ZUNVQW8/view?usp=sharing 
Monday, August 15, 2016

AZ Candidate Jennifer Jones loses final federal civil rights case


On August 3rd, 2016  the Honorable Diane J. Humetewa of United States District for the District of Arizona, dismissed with prejudice in regards to Mrs. Jennifer Jones' civil rights lawsuit against the Town of Quartzsite. Judge Humetewa dismissed without prejudice the case brought by Mr. John L. Jones. 
Jones is a candidate for Arizona House of Representatives Legislative District 5, covering La Paz & Mohave Counties. This was the final (Jones III) of 5 cases filed by Jones since 2012. All previous cases have been dismissed.
Jones v. Quartzsite, CV-12-01383-PHX-JAT (“Jones I”);
Jones v. Quartzsite, CV-12-02629-PHX-LOA (“Jones II”);
Jones v. Quartzsite, CV-13-01770-PHX-DJH (“Jones III”);
Jones v. Quartzsite, CV-13-02170-PHX-DJH (“Jones IV”); and
Jones v. Parker, CV-14-01907-PHX-SPL (“Jones V”).

 No. CV-13-01770-PHX-DJH.

 The court ruled in the 27-page "unpublished" (In the context of federal appellate opinions, the term “unpublished” is synonymous with “non-precedential") document:

 "Ms. Jones is no stranger to federal court litigation, as this Court has previously observed. Invoking 42 U.S.C. § 1983, this is one of five federal lawsuits Ms. Jones has filed against the Town and various of its officials since 2012 alone. This is the only lawsuit in which Mr. Jones also is named as a Plaintiff,2 and it is also the only one which is still pending in this District. Each of her other cases has been dismissed with prejudice."

Jennifer Jones on her "Campaign Scooter" Copyright Desert Messenger 2014 All rights reserved.
On October 24, 2013, while Jones II was still pending, Mr. Rhodes, on Plaintiff’s
behalf, commenced the present action. This complaint, too, is a cut and paste version of
the Jones I and Jones II complaints. This is an unusual twist in that it appears that attorney Rhodes was cutting and pasting from complaints which were signed and supposedly drafted by a pro se plaintiff.

The Honorable Neil V. Wake, to whom Jones IV was previously assigned, issued a similar order discharging Mr. Rhodes from representing Ms. Jones and notifying “the Montana State Bar Association regarding Mr. Rhodes’ failure to respond to court orders.” 

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED GRANTING Defendants’ Renewed Motion to Dismiss (Doc. 37) with prejudice as to Plaintiff Jennifer Marie Jones.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED GRANTING Defendants’ Renewed Motion to Dismiss (Doc. 37) without prejudice as to Plaintiff John Lavern Jones.

Sunday, July 31, 2016

Imperial Fire update 7-31-16

Imperial Fire Information For Release: July 31, 2016
Contact: Nate Caswell, Refuge Manager – 928-783-3371

FIRE NAME: Imperial Fire 



LOCATION: The fire is located on the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge on the California side of the river between Ferguson Lake and the old gauging station across from the Eureka Mine area.

TIME REPORTED: July 30, 2016 at 8 a.m.

ACRES BURNED: The total perimeter of the fire is currently under 100 acres.

RESOURCES: There are currently six engines, one Type II hand crew and one Type I hand crew, three fire boats, one law enforcement boat, one helicopter, and overhead personnel totaling approximately 100 people.

AGENCIES: Agencies involved with suppression of the fire include U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Yuma Wildland Fire crew, and several state and local agencies

LAND STATUS: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

VEGETATION: Primarily salt cedar and phragmites

WEATHER: High temperature today is expected to be between 101 and 105 degrees with humidity between 26 to 31%. Winds are from the South at about 8 to 17 mph and are expected to calm this evening and remain from the south. Winds could become gusty in the afternoon if thunderstorms form.

RESOURCES AND STRUCTURES THREATENED: There are no structures threatened. Fire engines have been placed at strategic locations on the Arizona side of the river in case of any spot fires in locations reachable by road.

CONTAINMENT: Currently at 5% CAUSE: This fire was caused by lightning.

INJURIES: None

CURRENT STATUS: The Imperial Fire is slowly burning downstream on the California side of the Colorado River and is only accessible by boat. The western side of the fire is desert upland habitat.
Firefighters conducted a burnout operation and stopped the fire’s upriver movement on Saturday. There was one small spot fire on the Arizona side of the river Saturday that was extinguished. Smoke and flame will continue as vegetation continues to burn toward the south. Fire boats are on the river.
A fire line has been prepared at a narrow area near Ferguson Lake.

The Meers Point Recreation Area is closed to public use to accommodate firefighting equipment. The river remains open but river users are asked to use extreme caution in the area.

Firefighter and public safety continues to be the top priority.
Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Seeking Comments for/against Wenden School Dist. override

PUBLIC NOTICE
WENDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 19
SPECIAL OVERRIDE ELECTION—NOVEMBER 8, 2016
REQUEST FOR ARGUMENTS "FOR" OR
"AGAINST" THE SPECIAL BUDGET OVERRIDE ELECTION


La Paz County School Superintendent, Jacquline Price, hereby makes a public notice of the opportunity to submit supporting or opposing arguments that may be included in the Wenden Elementary School District Information Pamphlet for the November 8, 2016 special election.

Wenden Elementary School District No. 19 of La Paz County, Arizona (the "District"), will hold a
special 15% maintenance and operation budget override election on Tuesday, November 8, 2016. The total 15% budget override amount for the first year of the proposed override is estimated to be $98,998 and would be funded in that year by an estimated $0.68 tax rate per $100 of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes. The La Paz County School Superintendent will prepare an informational pamphlet that will be mailed to households containing one or more registered electors within the District. Any persons wishing to submit an argument "for" or "against" the proposed 15% budget override (not to exceed 200 words) may do so by mail or hand delivery of the argument to the La Paz County School Superintendent's office, 1112 Joshua Avenue, Suite 205, Parker, AZ 85344; telephone: (928) 669-6183.

To be included in the informational pamphlet, such argument must be received in the office of the La Paz County School Superintendent on or before 5:00 p.m., August 8, 2016. 

Such argument must be signed and include the name of the District, the author's name, the name of any person or entity submitting an argument, address and telephone number. The person or entity and author's name will be printed in the informational pamphlet. The last day to register to vote in order to be eligible to vote in this election is Monday, October 10, 2016. 

For more information concerning the election, please contact the 
Wenden Elementary School District No. 19, 
71001 Santa Fe Avenue, Wenden, AZ 85357, 
Telephone: (928) 859-3806. 

Gloria Dean, District Superintendent 
