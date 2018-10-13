DM header

Quartzsite, Arizona

Saturday, October 13, 2018

Buck Connors Western Days Nov. 9-11, 2018


Time to Get your Yee Haw on!


Quartzsite Plans Buck Connors Western Days Festival 

Veterans Day Weekend!

Buck Connors Western Days festival comes to 
Quartzsite, Arizona  ~ November 9, 10, 11, 2018. 
FREE Admission! FREE Parking!
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: (subject to change)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2018

 8:30am...........................Quartzsite Pioneer Tour
 High Noon.....................OHV Cattle Drive Parade 
 Noon-6pm......................Vendor Row & Delicious Food
 Noon-6pm......................Chamber Saloon Beer Garden
 2pm-dusk.......................UTV Challenge
 6pm................................Buck Connors Outdoor Movies

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2018

Dr. Buck Montgomery is bringing his WILD WEST SHOW to Quartzsite! Get ready for the Wild West Time of your life, as you enjoy Wild West Stunt Shows, featuring Real Hollywood Stuntmen, World Champion Trick Roper and Gun Spinner Will Roberts, Old West Magic by Mysterioso,  Nationally Known Cowboy Historian, Lee Anderson and his Wonder Horse Concho and more! 
Special Celebrity Appearance by Award Winning Actor/Author Michael Dante, too!

 8am...............................5K Run, Walk, Rock & Roll Register @ 7am
 9am-3pm.......................Branding Iron Art Gallery & Show
 9am-3pm.......................Show off Your Horse Power Car Show
 9am-5pm.......................Live Music & Entertainment
 9am-6pm......................Vendor Row & Delicious Food
 10am-5pm....................Dr. Buck’s WILD WEST SHOW!
 9am-5pm......................Special Celebrity Guest! Award Winning Actor/Author Michael Dante
 11am-2pm....................Cowboy Chili Cook Off
 Noon-6pm....................Chamber Saloon Beer Garden
 10am-4pm....................L’il Buckaroos Corral & Petting Zoo
 10am-4pm....................Gold Panning
 6pm...............................BBQ Dinner at Quartzsite Improvement Assoc. (QIA)
 7pm...............................Dr. Buck’s Wild West STAGE SHOW at QIA

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2018 VETERANS DAY

 10am............................Cowboy Church
 11am...........................Veterans Day Ceremony
 10am-2pm...................Vendor Row & Delicious Food

Organizers are now accepting Vendor Applications for the three day festival to be held at Quartzsite Town Park. 10x10 booth $45. 10x20 $75. Food Vendors & Park & Sell Booth 20x40, $100. (Booth fee includes Town of Quartzsite Special Events Vendor Permit) If you, or someone you know, is interested in being a vendor at this exciting event on November 9, 10, and 11, 2018, please download the application online at www.BuckConnorsDays.com.
  
You can also pick up a Vendor App at Quartzsite Town Hall Monday thru Friday, 8am-5pm. Or at the Chamber: Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from 10am-2pm.

For more information contact Town Hall at 928-927-4333 x5.
Visit www.BuckConnorsDays.com for more details.










Location: Town Park, Quartzsite, AZ 85346, USA

