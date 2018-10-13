Buck Connors Western Days Nov. 9-11, 2018

Time to Get your Yee Haw on!
Quartzsite Plans Buck Connors Western Days Festival
Veterans Day Weekend!
Buck Connors Western Days festival comes to
Quartzsite, Arizona ~ November 9, 10, 11, 2018.
FREE Admission! FREE Parking!
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: (subject to change)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2018
8:30am...........................Quartzsite Pioneer Tour
High Noon.....................OHV Cattle Drive Parade
Noon-6pm......................Vendor Row & Delicious Food
Noon-6pm......................Chamber Saloon Beer Garden
2pm-dusk.......................UTV Challenge
6pm................................Buck Connors Outdoor Movies
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2018
Dr. Buck Montgomery is bringing his WILD WEST SHOW to Quartzsite! Get ready for the Wild West Time of your life, as you enjoy Wild West Stunt Shows, featuring Real Hollywood Stuntmen, World Champion Trick Roper and Gun Spinner Will Roberts, Old West Magic by Mysterioso, Nationally Known Cowboy Historian, Lee Anderson and his Wonder Horse Concho and more!
Special Celebrity Appearance by Award Winning Actor/Author Michael Dante, too!
8am...............................5K Run, Walk, Rock & Roll Register @ 7am
9am-3pm.......................Branding Iron Art Gallery & Show
9am-3pm.......................Show off Your Horse Power Car Show
9am-5pm.......................Live Music & Entertainment
9am-6pm......................Vendor Row & Delicious Food
10am-5pm....................Dr. Buck’s WILD WEST SHOW!
9am-5pm......................Special Celebrity Guest! Award Winning Actor/Author Michael Dante
11am-2pm....................Cowboy Chili Cook Off
Noon-6pm....................Chamber Saloon Beer Garden
10am-4pm....................L’il Buckaroos Corral & Petting Zoo
10am-4pm....................Gold Panning
6pm...............................BBQ Dinner at Quartzsite Improvement Assoc. (QIA)
7pm...............................Dr. Buck’s Wild West STAGE SHOW at QIA
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2018 VETERANS DAY
10am............................Cowboy Church
11am...........................Veterans Day Ceremony
10am-2pm...................Vendor Row & Delicious Food
Organizers are now accepting Vendor Applications for the three day festival to be held at Quartzsite Town Park. 10x10 booth $45. 10x20 $75. Food Vendors & Park & Sell Booth 20x40, $100. (Booth fee includes Town of Quartzsite Special Events Vendor Permit) If you, or someone you know, is interested in being a vendor at this exciting event on November 9, 10, and 11, 2018, please download the application online at www.BuckConnorsDays.com.
You can also pick up a Vendor App at Quartzsite Town Hall Monday thru Friday, 8am-5pm. Or at the Chamber: Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from 10am-2pm.
For more information contact Town Hall at 928-927-4333 x5.
Visit www.BuckConnorsDays.com for more details.