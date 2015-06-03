Quartzsite Summer Program Calendar thru July 9th released

Quartzsite, AZ - Town of Quartzsite hosts their annual Summer Program for youth at the Community Center. This year is jam-packed with events for every day! Each day has a theme planned with lots of brand new experiences planned for the children. Children will participate in Yoga & Tai Chi, Rock Painting, Quartzsite Police Tape Maze Race, Quartzsite Fire Dept. Demonstrations, Mexican Folk Dancing, Native American Gourd Painting, Army Boot Camp Obstacle Race, Wacky Science Experiences, Nature Scavenger Hunts, Water Fun and so much more!
Quartzsite First Assembly of God Church provides the youngsters with a meal each day. Staff and volunteers have worked countless hours to provide an education and fun summer program for the youth. The 6-week Summer Program started Monday, June 1st and runs through July 9th. For more information, visit ci.quartzsite.az.us. Or call Quartzsite Town Hall at 928-927-4333.