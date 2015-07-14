Sex offenders alert in Quartzsite, AZ

COMMUNITY NOTIFICATION
LEVEL 3 SEX OFFENDER ALERT
The Quartzsite Police Dept. issued two Level 3 Sex offender alerts last week pursuant to ARS 13-3825, the Community Notification of Sex Offender Law.
The offenders have indicated that they will be living in Quartzsite. Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an Interstate Compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
The individual has been convicted of a sex offense which allows for community notification. He is not wanted by the Quartzsite Police Dept at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is our belief that an informed community is a safer community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated.
The Quartzsite Police Dept. may be reached at 928-927-4644. If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call 928-927-4644, 311 Non-Emergency, OR Call 911.