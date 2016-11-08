Unofficial Results from Nov. 8th election Quartzsite, AZ

Unofficial Results for La Paz County election November 8, 2016
Results do not include Provisional Ballots or Late Earlies
Quartzsite Mayor: Norm Simpson leads Dr. Christina Anastasia 63.60% to 36.40%.
Quartzsite Fire Board: With 3 seats open the winners are Dave Bear Collier with 533 votes-29.93%; Dennis Dole with 480 votes- 26.95%; Johnny Delpino with 449 votes-25.21%. Hall Davidson had 309 votes-17.35%
La Paz County:
District 1 Supervisor: DL Wilson leads Missi Gilbert 54%-46%.
District 2 Supervisor: Duce Minor leads Luke Marler 68%-32%.
District 3 Supervisor: Holly Irwin leads Gary Zak 65%-35%.
County Sheriff: Bill Risen leads Frank Vidrine 64%-35%.
County Attorney: Tony Rogers leads Kathy Field 53%-47%.
School Superintendent: Jacque Price leads Armando Heredia 58%-43%.
For details visit http://www.co.la-paz.az.us/Unofficial%20Results%20-%20No%20Provisionals%20or%20Late-Early%20Ballots.pdf