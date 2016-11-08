DM header

Quartzsite, Arizona

Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Unofficial Results from Nov. 8th election Quartzsite, AZ

Unofficial Results for La Paz County election November 8, 2016
Results do not include Provisional Ballots or Late Earlies
Quartzsite Mayor: Norm Simpson leads Dr. Christina Anastasia 63.60% to 36.40%.
Quartzsite Fire Board:  With 3 seats open the winners are Dave Bear Collier with 533 votes-29.93%; Dennis Dole with 480 votes- 26.95%; Johnny Delpino with 449 votes-25.21%. Hall Davidson had 309 votes-17.35%
La Paz County: 
District 1 Supervisor: DL Wilson leads Missi Gilbert 54%-46%.
District 2 Supervisor: Duce Minor leads Luke Marler 68%-32%.
District 3 Supervisor: Holly Irwin leads Gary Zak 65%-35%.
County Sheriff: Bill Risen leads Frank Vidrine 64%-35%.
County Attorney: Tony Rogers leads Kathy Field 53%-47%.
School Superintendent: Jacque Price leads Armando Heredia 58%-43%.



