Unofficial Primary election results Aug. 30, 2016

Unofficial Results of tonight's election are in!
In the Quartzsite mayoral race, former Vice Mayor Norm Simpson is in the lead with 144 votes, followed by Dr. Christina Anastasia with 70 votes. Robert "Gunny" St. Germain has 68 votes, with incumbent Mayor Ed Foster bringing up the rear with 67 votes. The top 2 will go forward to the November General Election.
In the Quartzsite Town Council race, Starr BearCat is in the lead with 157 votes, followed by Jerald Kinkade with 150 votes. Deanna Sheehan has 136 votes, followed by Monica Timberlake with 125 votes. We'll know more on Thursday if candidates move on to General Election in November.
At the county level:
SUPERVISOR District 2 which includes Quartzsite north:
Republican race: Duce Minor taking the lead with 299 votes, followed by George Nault with 173 votes. Charlie Philpot has 166 votes, Danny Dickinson has 64 votes and Jay Clagg has 41 votes.
Republican race for SHERIFF:
Bill Risen with 769 votes over incumbent John Drum with 618. William Smith has 132 votes.
Republican race for COUNTY ASSESSOR:
Challenger Anna Camacho has a lead with 803 votes. Incumbent Sharon Schuler has 684. With no Democrat running in November an a huge lead, it appears Camacho will be the winner.
For other races, see below....
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B-Z6UlGYZmGlRnJ0akM0ZUNVQW8/view?usp=sharing