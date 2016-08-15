AZ Candidate Jennifer Jones loses final federal civil rights case

On August 3rd, 2016 the Honorable Diane J. Humetewa of United States District for the District of Arizona, dismissed with prejudice in regards to Mrs. Jennifer Jones' civil rights lawsuit against the Town of Quartzsite. Judge Humetewa dismissed without prejudice the case brought by Mr. John L. Jones.
Jones is a candidate for Arizona House of Representatives Legislative District 5, covering La Paz & Mohave Counties. This was the final (Jones III) of 5 cases filed by Jones since 2012. All previous cases have been dismissed.
Jones v. Quartzsite, CV-12-01383-PHX-JAT (“Jones I”);
Jones v. Quartzsite, CV-12-02629-PHX-LOA (“Jones II”);
Jones v. Quartzsite, CV-13-01770-PHX-DJH (“Jones III”);
Jones v. Quartzsite, CV-13-02170-PHX-DJH (“Jones IV”); and
Jones v. Parker, CV-14-01907-PHX-SPL (“Jones V”).
No. CV-13-01770-PHX-DJH.
The court ruled in the 27-page "unpublished" (In the context of federal appellate opinions, the term “unpublished” is synonymous with “non-precedential") document:
"Ms. Jones is no stranger to federal court litigation, as this Court has previously observed. Invoking 42 U.S.C. § 1983, this is one of five federal lawsuits Ms. Jones has filed against the Town and various of its officials since 2012 alone. This is the only lawsuit in which Mr. Jones also is named as a Plaintiff,2 and it is also the only one which is still pending in this District. Each of her other cases has been dismissed with prejudice."
|Jennifer Jones on her "Campaign Scooter" Copyright Desert Messenger 2014 All rights reserved.
On October 24, 2013, while Jones II was still pending, Mr. Rhodes, on Plaintiff’s
behalf, commenced the present action. This complaint, too, is a cut and paste version of
the Jones I and Jones II complaints. This is an unusual twist in that it appears that attorney Rhodes was cutting and pasting from complaints which were signed and supposedly drafted by a pro se plaintiff.
The Honorable Neil V. Wake, to whom Jones IV was previously assigned, issued a similar order discharging Mr. Rhodes from representing Ms. Jones and notifying “the Montana State Bar Association regarding Mr. Rhodes’ failure to respond to court orders.”
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED GRANTING Defendants’ Renewed Motion to Dismiss (Doc. 37) with prejudice as to Plaintiff Jennifer Marie Jones.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED GRANTING Defendants’ Renewed Motion to Dismiss (Doc. 37) without prejudice as to Plaintiff John Lavern Jones.