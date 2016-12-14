Bouse Pastor / Former Quartzsite Teacher arrested in sex sting

A Baptist Pastor from Bouse, Arizona was among several others arrested in a sex sting operation in Arizona, according to the Mesa Police Department.
Mesa Police detectives completed another operation targeting sexual predators trying to engage in sex acts with underage juveniles. Operation Home Schooled utilized undercover detectives posing as 13- and 14-year-old juveniles and traffickers chatting on commonly used internet sites where suspects seek out illegal sex acts. The suspects solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts with the minor and were arrested when they responded to the location where they were supposed to meet the minor for sex.
The suspects in the latest operation ranged in age from 23 to 66 years old, including Finkbeiner, age 66. Finkbeiner faces charges of Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a Class 3 Felony. Finkbeiner retired from Quartzsite Elementary School last year after teaching 7th & 8 graders in Quartzsite. He is also a minister of Bouse Baptist Church.
UPDATE: Statement from Theodore Finkbeiner received Thursday afternoon:
"As a point of clarification, this report does not report that the allegation was not substantiated, and no charge has been filed. Therefore, it is incumbent upon you to report the full story, which is that the allegation has not been substantiated." Upon further questioning he responded, "I am innocent of the allegation. On adice [sic ] of counsel, I will add nothing to this statement."
Each year the Mesa Police Department conducts operations of this type in a continuous effort to remove these predators from our community. Suspects willing to solicit sex acts with children are some of the most dangerous criminals in our society.
Theodore Finkbeiner, 66
Bouse, Arizona
Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Class 3 Felony
James M Lanta, 54
Gilbert, Arizona
Sex Trafficking, Class 2 Felony
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony
Kelly T Davis, 52
Mesa, Arizona
Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Class 3 Felony
Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor, Class 4 Felony
Jason M Garcia, 50
Mesa, Arizona
Sex Trafficking, Class 2 Felony
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony
Anthony Kueneman, 41
Gilbert, Arizona
Sex Trafficking, Class 2 Felony
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony
Failure to Have Sex Offender ID, Class 6 Felony
Faisal El Samaryi, 41
Mesa, Rziona
Sex Trafficking, Class 2 Felony
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony
Cam R. Chambers, 39
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sex Trafficking, Class 2 Felony
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony
Kyle J. Pierce, 26
Mesa, Arizona
Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Class 3 Felony
Luring a Minor for Sex, Class 3 Felony
Logan Duran, 23
Gilbert, Arizona
Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Class 3 Felony
Furnishing Harmful Items to a Minor, Class 4 Felony
Timothy W. Eastman, 45
Avondale, Arizona
Child Prostitution, Class 2 Felony
Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Class 3 Felony