Seeking Comments for/against Wenden School Dist. override

PUBLIC NOTICE
WENDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 19
SPECIAL OVERRIDE ELECTION—NOVEMBER 8, 2016
REQUEST FOR ARGUMENTS "FOR" OR
"AGAINST" THE SPECIAL BUDGET OVERRIDE ELECTION
La Paz County School Superintendent, Jacquline Price, hereby makes a public notice of the opportunity to submit supporting or opposing arguments that may be included in the Wenden Elementary School District Information Pamphlet for the November 8, 2016 special election.
Wenden Elementary School District No. 19 of La Paz County, Arizona (the "District"), will hold a
special 15% maintenance and operation budget override election on Tuesday, November 8, 2016. The total 15% budget override amount for the first year of the proposed override is estimated to be $98,998 and would be funded in that year by an estimated $0.68 tax rate per $100 of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes. The La Paz County School Superintendent will prepare an informational pamphlet that will be mailed to households containing one or more registered electors within the District. Any persons wishing to submit an argument "for" or "against" the proposed 15% budget override (not to exceed 200 words) may do so by mail or hand delivery of the argument to the La Paz County School Superintendent's office, 1112 Joshua Avenue, Suite 205, Parker, AZ 85344; telephone: (928) 669-6183.
To be included in the informational pamphlet, such argument must be received in the office of the La Paz County School Superintendent on or before 5:00 p.m., August 8, 2016.
Such argument must be signed and include the name of the District, the author's name, the name of any person or entity submitting an argument, address and telephone number. The person or entity and author's name will be printed in the informational pamphlet. The last day to register to vote in order to be eligible to vote in this election is Monday, October 10, 2016.
For more information concerning the election, please contact the
Wenden Elementary School District No. 19,
71001 Santa Fe Avenue, Wenden, AZ 85357,
Telephone: (928) 859-3806.
Gloria Dean, District Superintendent