Quartzsite Police participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 2015

The Quartzsite Police Department will be participating in the
federal D.E.A.’s “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” on
Saturday, September 26th from 10:00AM – 2:00PM.
Please bring in all of your unwanted and expired prescription medications for proper disposal. Personal information will not be gathered and you will remain anonymous. Please remove all pills from prescription containers and put into plastic baggies. For safety reasons, needles, liquids and powders should remain in their original containers.
Proper disposal of prescription medications at the Quartzsite Police Department ensures that these medications do not get flushed into and contaminate the water systems or sit in a landfill. Most importantly, it helps keep children, teens, and adults from accessing them and unlawfully abusing them.
As a reminder, the Quartzsite Police Department has been awarded a Prescription Drug Drop Box from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office located inside the Police Department’s front door. To use the Prescription Drug Drop Box, just read and follow the simple instructions written on the outside of the drop box. Once finished, pull the green handle and drop your unwanted prescription medications into the Prescription Drug Drop Box.
Anybody can access and use the Prescription Drug Drop Box during normal business hours Monday thru Friday. Any questions, please call us at the QPD main phone number (928)927-4644.