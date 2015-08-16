Update on Mittry Lake Fire NE of Yuma

Mittry Lake Fire
UPDATE TUESDAY, AUG. 18 9 AM
RESOURCES: There are currently 1 engine, 1 Fire Boat, 2 water tenders, one dozer, and overhead personnel totaling approximately 30 people.
CURRENT STATUS: The Mittry Lake Fire has burned on both sides of Mittry Lake Road. Today firefighters will work on hot spots along Mittry Lake Road and will work to rehab to the jetties that were burned.
CLOSURES: Mittry Lake Road continues to be closed starting at the Betty’s Kitchen turn-off and opening up again on the east side of the Boat Ramp.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE: MONDAY, AUG. 17 4 PM
CONTAINMENT: 80% contained.
CLOSURES: Mittry Lake Road continues to be closed starting at the Betty’s Kitchen turn-off and opening up again on the east side of the Boat Ramp.
CURRENT STATUS: The Mittry Lake Fire has burned on both sides of Mittry Lake Road. Today firefighters were able to complete a line around the 18-acre spot fire across the Lake on the northwest corner of the fire. Containment lines around the perimeter of the fire held even with the gusting winds throughout the day.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE: MONDAY, AUG. 17 8AM:
FIRE NAMED: Mittry Lake Fire
LOCATION: The fire is located near the Mittry Lake Boat Ramp approximately 8 miles northeast of Yuma, Arizona.
TIME REPORTED: August 16, 2015, at approximately 4 a.m.
ACRES BURNED: Approximately 60 acres
RESOURCES: There are currently 1 engine, 2 Type II crews, 2 Fire Boats, 2 water tenders, one dozer, and overhead personnel totaling approximately 60 people.
LAND STATUS: Bureau of Land Management (BLM)
VEGETATION: Salt cedar, arrowweed, and mesquite
RESOURCES AND STRUCTURES THREATENED: No structures threatened at this time. Agencies supporting the fire include Bureau of Land Management, Yuma Proving Ground, Rural Metro, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Buckskin Fire Department, and the Arizona State Forestry Department.
CONTAINMENT: 40% contained.
CAUSE: Human caused, under investigation
CLOSURES: Mittry Lake Road is closed at Betty’s Kitchen.
CURRENT STATUS: The Mittry Lake Fire has burned on both sides of Mittry Lake Road. Today firefighters will focus on holding the containment lines and checking for any hot spots within the fire perimeter.
Firefighter and public safety continue to be top priorities for this fire. The public is advised to stay away from the area until the fire in completely contained.
A fire northeast of Yuma broke out early Sunday morning
The following is an update from BLM released Sunday afternoon:
Mittry Lake Wildlife Area is located in the southwestern corner of Arizona on the lower Colorado River about 18 miles northeast of Yuma.
ACRES BURNED: Approximately 40 - 60 acres
RESOURCES: There are currently 2 engines, 1 Type II crew, 2 Fire Boats, and overhead personnel totaling approximately 40 people. A Type II crew, a dozer, and a front end loader have been ordered.
RESOURCES AND STRUCTURES THREATENED: No structures threatened at this time. Agencies supporting the fire include Bureau of Land Management, Yuma Proving Ground, Rural Metro, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Arizona State Forestry Department.
CONTAINMENT: 10% contained.
CURRENT STATUS: The Mittry Lake Fire is currently burning on both sides of Mittry Lake Road. Firefighters are working on the ground and also on the water to help contain the fire.