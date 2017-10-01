Quartzsite Camping

Here are the rules for dispersed camping, AKA "Boondocking",
in the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM)
Long Term Visitor Areas (LTVA) located just south of Quartzsite.
BLM Rules
The following 35 LTVA Supplementary Rules are issued by the Bureau of Land Management.
1. Permit Requirements and Fees
You must have a permit to use a designated LTVA between September 15 and April 15. The permit authorizes you to camp within any designated LTVA using those camping or dwelling unit(s) indicated on the permit between the periods from September 15 to April 15. There are two types of permits: Long-Term and Short-Visit. The long-term permit is valid for the entire season or any part of the season. The short-visit permit is valid for 14 consecutive days, and may be renewed an unlimited number of times for the cost of the permit. LTVA users must pay the cost of the fee indicated on the LTVA permit, in U.S. funds only, before or upon arrival. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will not refund permit fees.
2. Displaying the Permit
To make it valid, at the time of purchase, you must affix your short-visit permit decal or long-term permit decal, using the adhesive backing, to the bottom right-hand corner of the windshield of all transportation vehicles and in a clearly visible location on all camping units. You may use no more than two secondary vehicles within the LTVA.
3. Permit Transfers
You may not reassign or transfer your permit.
4. Permit Revocation
An authorized BLM officer may revoke, without reimbursement, your LTVA permit if you violate any BLM rule or regulation, or if your conduct or that of your family, guest, or pets is inconsistent with the goal of BLM’s LTVA Program. Failure to return any LTVA permit to an authorized BLM officer upon demand is a violation of these supplementary rules. If BLM revokes your permit, you must remove all of your property and leave the LTVA system within 12 hours of notice, and you may not enter any other LTVA in Arizona or California for the remainder of the LTVA season.
5. Unoccupied Camping Units
Do not leave your LTVA camping unit or campsite unoccupied for a period of greater than five days unless an authorized BLM officer approves in advance.
6. Parking
For your safety and privacy, you must maintain a minimum of 15 feet of space between dwelling units.
7. Removal of Wheels and Campers
Campers, trailers, and other dwelling units must remain mobile. Wheels must remain on all wheeled vehicles. You may set trailers and pickup campers on jacks manufactured for that purpose.
8. Quiet Hours
Quiet hours are from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. under applicable state time zone standards, or as otherwise posted.
9. Noise
Do not operate audio devices or motorized equipment, including generators, in a manner that makes unreasonable noise as determined by the authorized BLM officer. Outdoor amplified music is allowed only within La Posa and Imperial Dam LTVAs and only in locations designated by BLM and when approved in advance by an authorized BLM officer.
10. Access
Do not block roads or trails commonly in public use with your parked vehicles, stones, wooden barricades, or by any other means.
11. Structures and Landscaping
- a. Fixed fences, dog runs, storage units, windbreaks, and other such structures are prohibited. Temporary structures of these types must conform to posted policies.
- b. Do not alter the natural landscape by painting rocks or defacing or damaging any natural or archaeological feature.
12. Livestock
Boarding or keeping livestock (horses, cattle, sheep, goats, etc.) within LTVA boundaries is prohibited.
13. Pets
Pets must be kept on a leash at all times. Keep an eye on your pets. Unattended and unwatched pets may fall prey to coyotes or other desert predators. You are responsible for clean-up and sanitary disposal of your pet’s waste.
14. Cultural Resources
Do not disturb any archaeological or historical values including, but not limited to, petroglyphs, ruins, historic buildings, and artifacts that may occur on public lands.
15. Trash
You must place all trash in designated receptacles. Public trash facilities are shown in the LTVA brochure. Do not deposit trash or holding-tank sewage in vault toilets. An LTVA permit is required for trash disposal within all LTVA campgrounds. You may not change motor oil, vehicular fluids, or dispose of or possess these used substances within an LTVA.
16. Dumping
Do not dump sewage, gray water, or garbage on the ground. This includes motor oil and any other waste products. Federal, State, and county sanitation laws and county ordinance specifically prohibit these practices. Sanitary dump station locations are shown in the LTVA brochure. You must have an LTVA permit for dumping within all LTVA campgrounds.
17. Self-Contained Vehicles
- a. In Pilot Knob, Midland, Tamarisk, and Hot Springs LTVAs, you may camp only in self-contained camping units. The La Posa, Imperial Dam, and Mule Mountain LTVAs are restricted to self-contained camping units, except within 500 feet of a vault or rest room.
- b. Self-contained camping units must have a permanent, affixed waste water holding tank of 10-gallon minimum capacity. BLM does not consider port-a-potty systems, systems that utilize portable holding tanks, or permanent holding tanks of less than 10-gallon capacity, to be self-contained.
18. Campfires
You may have campfires in LTVAs, subject to all local, state, and Federal regulations. You must comply with posted rules.
19. Wood Collection
Do not collect wood within LTVAs. You may not possess native firewood (i.e., mesquite, ironwood, palo verde) within LTVAs. Please contact the nearest BLM office for current regulations concerning wood collection.
20. Speed Limit
The speed limit in LTVAs is 15 mph or as otherwise posted.
21. Off-Highway Vehicle Use
Motorized vehicles must remain on existing roads, trails, and washes.
22. Vehicle Use
Do not operate any vehicle in violation of state or local laws and regulations relating to use, standards, registration, operation, and inspection.
23. Firearms
Do not discharge or otherwise use firearms or weapons inside or within 1/2 mile of LTVAs.
24. Vending Permits
You must have a vending permit to carry on any commercial activity. Please contact the nearest BLM office for information on vending or concession permits.
25. Aircraft Use
Do not land or take off in aircraft, including ultralights and hot air balloons, in LTVAs.
26. Perimeter Camping
Do not camp within 1 mile outside the boundaries of Hot Springs, Tamarisk, and Pilot Knob LTVAs and within 2 miles outside the boundary of Midland LTVA.
27. Hot Spring Spa and Day Use Area
Food, beverages, glass containers, soap, pets, and/or motorized vehicles are prohibited within the fenced-in area at the Hot Springs Spa. Day use hours are 5 a.m. to midnight.
28. Mule Mountain LTVA
You may camp only at designated sites within Wiley’s Well and Coon Hollow campgrounds. You may have only one (1) camping or dwelling unit per site.
29. Imperial Dam and La Posa LTVAs
Do not camp overnight in desert washes in Imperial Dam and La Posa LTVAs.
30. La Posa LTVA
You may enter La Posa LTVA only by legal access roads along U.S. Highway 95. Do not create or use any other access points. Do not remove or modify barricades, such as fences, ditches, and berms.
31. Posted Rules
You must observe and obey all posted rules. Individual LTVAs may have additional specific rules in addition to these supplementary rules. If posted rules differ from these supplementary rules, the posted rules take precedence.
32. Other Laws
If you hold an LTVA permit, you must observe and obey all Federal, state, and local laws and regulations applicable to the LTVA.
33. Campsite Maintenance
You must keep the LTVA and, specifically, your campsite, in a neat, orderly, and sanitary condition.
34. Length of Stay
Between April 16 and September 14, you may stay in an LTVA only 14 days in any 28-day period. After your 14th day of occupation at an LTVA, you must move outside of a 25-mile radius of that LTVA.
35. Penalties
Under 43 CFR 2932.56(b), if you knowingly and willfully violate or fail to comply with any of the supplementary rules provided in this notice, BLM will revoke your LTVA permit. You may also be subject to issuance of a citation and/or arrest with a fine under 18 U.S.C. 3571 and/or imprisonment under 18 U.S.C. 3581, and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 (43 U.S.C. 1733(a)).
To learn more visit: https://www.blm.gov/
(There are areas of Arizona State Trust lands located on the north side of Town, however campers must purchase Recreational permits online. Recreational Camping is limited to No More Than 14 Days per Year. To apply online visit: https://land.az.gov/sites/default/files/Individual-Family_Printable_Permit_Application_0.pdf )
