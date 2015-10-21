Public invited to meeting on AZ K-12 Math & ELA Standards

Standards Development Committee Seeks Public Input on Math/English Language Arts Standards
Parker— The State Board of Education’s Standards Development Committee will be holding a public input meeting on Arizona’s Mathematics and English Language Arts Standards in Parker, Arizona, on November 10, 2015.
In March 2015, Governor Ducey tasked the State Board of Education with reviewing Arizona’s Math and English Language Arts Standards in order to ensure that the standards are vetted, approved and controlled by Arizona, and that they are the best for Arizona’s students.
In April 2015, the State Board of Education established the Arizona Academic Standards Development Committee to oversee the development of Arizona Mathematics Standards and Arizona English Language Arts Standards.
As part of the standards review process, county superintendents across the state will be hosting public meetings to allow for feedback to the Standards Development Committee on the current academic standards.
For more information on Arizona’s K-12 Mathematics and English Language Arts Standards, please visit: https://k12standards.az.gov/
To submit feedback online, please visit: https://k12standards.az.gov/comment-standards
WHAT: Public Meeting on Arizona’s K-12 Math and ELA Standards
WHEN: Tuesday, November 10, 2015 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM
WHERE: Parker High School Library, 1608 Laguna Ave., Parker, AZ