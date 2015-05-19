From the Publisher of Quartzsite's FREE Community Paper - Quartzsite news, events and entertainment published 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, Sept. thru May.
Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Quartzsite Police arrest suspect in 3-year-old case
Quartzsite, AZ - Quartzsite Police arrested Daniel Thomas for 1st Degree Homicide and Arson of an Occupied Structure on the 3-year-old Linda Thomas Case. Here is the full Press Release issued this afternoon.
"May 19, 2015
On Tuesday, May 19, 2015, at approximately 6:35 AM, Quartzsite Police Department (QPD) arrested Thomas Daniel for 1st Degree Homicide and Arson of an Occupied Structure on the identified victim Linda Garrett. The date of the offenses occurred on August 23, 2012. Thomas Daniel was charged and booked into the La Paz County Jail for the above mentioned charges.
On August 23, 2012, in the evening hours, victim Linda Garrett’s deceased body was found with multiple stable wounds and partially burned inside her mobile home located at 855 E. Rogers Road, space #21 in Quartzsite, Arizona. The late Linda Garrett was a long time resident of Quartzsite and liked by many. QPD case officers Mike Lancaster and Hilario Tanakeyowma received DNA from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Crime Lab matching Thomas Daniel taken from the deceased body of Linda Garrett.
On this date, QPD served search warrants for vehicles and the residence located at 410 S. Riggles road, space #WH2 in Quartzsite, Arizona. QPD is currently investigating and attempting to identify additional suspect(s) in this case. At this time, QPD will submit all evidence for forensic examination in support of the all charges. We are asking for assistance from anybody who has legitimate information on the death of Linda Garrett by contacting QPD Officers Lancaster and Tanakeyowma at the below listed phone number. The QPD continues to vigorously investigate all leads of the case surrounding the murder of Linda Garrett.
Chief Renfro would like to thank the community members for their patience with this investigation and the assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, La Paz County Attorney’s Office and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix. The Quartzsite Police Department is dedicated to working harder and protecting our citizens. We will continue to pursue all those involved in this case and will not stop until justice has been served on all the perpetrators of this violent crime. See attached photograph of Thomas Daniel."
Ernie Renfro
Chief of Police
Town of Quartzsite
Office: (928) 927-4644
erenfro@ci.quartzsite.az.us
